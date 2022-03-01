Helen Elizabeth Farrell

Helen Elizabeth Farrell of Wading River died suddenly on Feb. 28, 2022, at the age of 71.

She was born April 19, 1950, in Queens, N.Y., to Joseph and Dorothy (Donovan) Cathers and lived in Wading River for the last 30 years of her life.

Helen enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader of American history and politics. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished nothing more than spending time with and caring for her family.

Her husband, Richard, survives her, as does her son, Sean, and her grandson, Henry, both of Brooklyn.

She was predeceased by her three beloved sisters: Dorothy Devito, Patricia Sangster and Rosemary Josephson.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where services will take place Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery will follow.

