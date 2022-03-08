Ira Sanders Mothner

Orient resident Ira Sanders Mothner died March 3, 2022, at his home. He was 89.

Born April 29, 2022, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Gustave and Jeanette (Sanders) Mothner. He was a 1953 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and a student at the Sorbonne in Paris, from 1956 to 1957. In between he served with the U.S. Army in Korea (1954-55) as a first lieutenant.

Mr. Mothner worked as a senior editor for Look Magazine, 1960 to 1971; chief speech writer for Mayor John Lindsay, 1971 to 1972; writer/consultant for Phoenix House Foundation, 1970 to 2015; and editor of Folio Magazine at the CUNY Graduate Center, 2009 to 2013. He was the author of three books, “The California Nutrition Book,” “How to Get Off Drugs” and “How to Play Double Bogey Golf.” He also wrote articles for a variety of publications.

Mr. Mothner lived on the Upper West Side in Manhattan for 40 years and part-time in Orient since 1991; he became a full-time resident there two years ago.

Family said he was an avid golfer at Island’s End Golf Club in Greenport, and played until September of last year.

Mr. Mothner married Linda Fennimore on Sept. 10, 2004, in Orient.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Josh, of Marathon, Fla., and Jonathan, of Greenwich, Conn.; his sister, Carol Mothner of Santa Fe, N.M.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.