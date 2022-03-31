John Epidy

John Epidy, longtime Mattituck resident, passed away peacefully March 28, 2022, at the ripe old age of 88.

John was the most devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexandra and Theodore.

John is survived by his beloved soulmate, Katy; and his four children, Alexandra, Ted, Michele and Elena; his sons-in-law, Dimitri, John and David; daughter-in-law, Terri; and his brother George. He was the proud grandpa of Christopher, Jacqueline, Johnny, Tyler, Teddy, Noelle, Johnny, Jenna, Kayla and Nyles; and great-grandpa of Evelyn Rose, James and Sophia Valentina.

John was born April 6, 1933. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and a New York City fireman — a man of men who served God, his country and his family. John was a charismatic, passionate legend who lived his life “his way.” He gave his family courage to be adventurous, fun-loving and true to their hearts and passions. He loved walking and swimming, nature and life. He lived life to his fullest.

May he rest in peace. He will be missed but lives on in our hearts forever.

This is a paid notice.