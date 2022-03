John F. O’Shea of Greenport died March 15, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 97.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a service at 3 p.m. Pastor Garrett Johnson will officiate.

A complete obituary will follow.