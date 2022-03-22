Karan E. Bauer

Karan E. Bauer (née Palitsch), 79, of Grafton, N.Y., passed away on March 17, 2022, at Daughters of Sarah Hospice unit after a brief illness.

Karan was born to Norman and Leola Palitsch in Troy, N.Y., on June 3, 1942, and raised in Cropseyville, N.Y., alongside her siblings, Shirley Sipes, Norman (Buster) Palitsch and Tamee Yankowski. She was a member of the first graduating class of Tamarac High School in 1960. She went on to obtain her B.A. in education with emphasis in home economics from SUNY/Oneonta in 1966.

Karan married William Bauer, her former surviving husband, on June 25, 1966, and moved to Cutchogue, Long Island, where she and William raised their four children. Throughout this time, Karan was largely a stay-at-home mother. However, she did return to college and received her master’s degree in education in 1988. As her children became grown, Karan returned to work as an assistant in the King Kullen Pharmacy. She enjoyed interacting with and helping the customers.

Throughout her time on Long Island, Karan was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold and later Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. Providing goods for church food pantries was a particular passion of hers.

She returned to upstate New York and settled in Grafton in 2004. Karan became employed at Rensselaer ARC, where she enjoyed working with the residents until her retirement in 2015. In her retirement, Karan enjoyed spending time with her close and extended family. She also used this time to read and cook.

Along with her siblings, Karan is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Gene) Christian of Dunellen, N.J.; Tabitha (Marshall) Lyon of Decatur, Ga.; and Rachele Bauer of Delmar, N.Y.; and her son, Matthew (Anna) Bauer of Delmar, N.Y. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Emily and Alexander Christian; Jack and Luke Lyon; and Katherine and Charlotte Bauer.

All are invited to a memorial service, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Howard B. Tate Funeral Home in Troy.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to any food bank of choice or orangestreetcats.org.

