Lois Pike Eyre of Riverhead passed away on March 8, 2022, at the age of 74 after valiantly battling multiple illnesses for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, former Congressman Otis Pike and Doris Orth Pike, and her brother Robert Pike. She is survived by her loving husband, John Eyre, and her brother Douglas Pike.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, East Main Street, Riverhead. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Living Water Full Gospel Church at the corner of Shade Tree Lane and Hubbard Avenue, Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’s memory to any of the following would be deeply appreciated: Monday Night Band (c/o René Suprina, President, 81 Rabbit Run, Riverhead, NY 11901); Sound Symphony Orchestra (soundsymphony.org); Living Water Full Gospel Church (livingwater.online); and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (754 Montauk Highway, Islip, NY 11751).

A complete obituary will be published next week.

