Lynda Lee Biedermann

Greenport resident Lynda Lee Biedermann died March 29, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 76.

Born Feb. 28, 1946, in Queens, she was the daughter of Frank and Lydia Pordon Kniep.

Lynda worked as a purchasing agent for Plum Island Animal Disease Center for 30 years. She was a member of the Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, known as the “Pink Ladies.”

She loved gardening, her cats and her friends.

Predeceased by her brother, John Stofan, in 2013, she is survived by her cousins Gail Koroglu, Carol Horne, Diana Burdian, Kenneth Burdian and Stephan Burdian and her godson, Jeff Burdian.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April l, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A graveside service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at East Marion Cemetery, with the Rev. Garret Johnson of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to The Auxiliary at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, 201 Manor Place, Greenport, NY 11944.

This is a paid notice.