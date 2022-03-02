North Fork Roadhouse is for sale, Town pursuing plans for $6M courthouse
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Roadhouse listed for $4.5 million
Southold Town moving forward with $6M bond for court space
Wrestling: Sparacio claims his first state championship
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead administrator, on leave since October, to be appointed to new role in East Hampton
Wrestling: SWR pair earn All-State from ‘blood round’
NORTHFORKER
Spring Watch 2022: These local businesses are back for another season on the North Fork
Most Popular: Weathered Barn, Greenport
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a shower late tonight and the low will be around 33.