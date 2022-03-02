North Fork Roadhouse is for sale, Town pursuing plans for $6M courthouse

The North Fork Roadhouse restaurant was recently listed on the market for $4.5 million. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Roadhouse listed for $4.5 million

Southold Town moving forward with $6M bond for court space

Wrestling: Sparacio claims his first state championship

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead administrator, on leave since October, to be appointed to new role in East Hampton

Wrestling: SWR pair earn All-State from ‘blood round’

NORTHFORKER

Spring Watch 2022: These local businesses are back for another season on the North Fork

Most Popular: Weathered Barn, Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a shower late tonight and the low will be around 33.