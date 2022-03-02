North Fork Roadhouse listed for $4.5 million

The North Fork Roadhouse restaurant was recently listed on the market for $4.5 million. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Mattituck restaurant that debuted during the pandemic will not reopen its doors come spring.

The North Fork Roadhouse, at 9095 Old Sound Ave. in Mattituck, was listed on the market last month for $4.5 million.

In 2018, brothers Keith and Brian Lewin, with high school friend Jon Troyan, purchased the long-vacant 5,000-square-foot building and began extensive renovations to the property.

It was formerly home to Porto Bello restaurant and had been empty for nearly a decade.

“The current owners have decided to sell as they have other interests they are pursuing,” listing agent Douglas Cabral of Excelsior Realty said in an interview Monday.

Reached by The Suffolk Times last week, Mr. Troyan, who also owns Cuddy’s in South Jamesport, and Keith Lewin both declined to comment further on the closure.

The restaurant opened in May 2020 after 18 months of renovations that included bringing the building up to code, a brand new kitchen and bar area.

According to a previous northforker.com story, the owners were ready to open in March 2020 but faced setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They initially opened for takeout only before they were permitted to allow outdoor and indoor dining.

The menu included casual bar snacks to barbecue dishes and a large local tap selection.

The restaurant did not reopen after the holidays and has not been active on social media since mid-December.

A real estate listing for the property notes that the sale includes all kitchen equipment, furniture and fixtures and that its Limited Business zoning allows for “multiple uses, including hotels.”

Mr. Cabral said Monday that he’s received “multiple inquiries” since listing the property. “I’m already getting calls on it. It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for someone to come in and we are very excited to see what the restaurant will become.”