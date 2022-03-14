Photos: St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Cutchogue

The Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade returned Sunday after a two-year hiatus. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

An annual tradition returned to Cutchogue Sunday afternoon with 16th Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day. The parade had been canceled in 2020 as the pandemic first hit and again last year.

The parade finally returned, albeit one day later than originally planned after poor weather hit the area Saturday.

The parade featured the staples with local fire departments, Cub Scouts, civic groups and more marching as residents showed their Irish spirit while lining Main Road.

Former Greenport and Southold school superintendent David Gamberg served as grand marshal after he was originally supposed to lead the parade in 2020. The parade is sponsored by North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Cutchogue Fire Department.

See more photos below by Jeremy Garretson: