Southold Blotter: Man arrested for assault after knife incident

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southold Town police arrested a 22-year-old Southold man after he reportedly swung a knife at a staff member at a group home last Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the home on Main Bayview Road at 2:37 p.m. after receiving a report of a subject with a knife chasing employees during an altercation, causing a laceration to an 18-year-old staff member’s index finger.

Officials said Ross Krieger was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Police were called to a report of an accident including a Suffolk County bus along Main Road in Orient Friday morning.

According to a police report, the driver, a Shirley man, lost control of the bus and began fishtailing before striking a pole with the rear of the bus around 10:49 a.m.

The vehicle then continued on and struck a retaining concrete wall along Main Road in Orient approximately 1,000 feet west of Stephenson’s Road, police said.

No injuries were reported and a police report noted that he was the sole occupant of the bus at the time of the crash.

• A 49-year-old Cutchogue man was taken to the hospital shortly after midnight Friday after he reported having difficulty breathing.

Police were called to a home along Main Road shortly after midnight and found the man had blood on his lips and was highly intoxicated.

The man reportedly told police that he was sitting in a garage when an unknown person grabbed him by the neck.

No further information was available.

• Police were called to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Saturday after an altercation broke out between a father and son in a waiting room.

According to a police report, a 42-year-old man was irate after being brought to the location by his 75-year-old father. They were asked to leave after arguing and fighting and while exiting, the 42-year-old man shook part of an awning, causing it to bend.

No charges were filed, police said.

• Mattituck Fire Department responded to a garage on fire on Willis Creek Drive in Mattituck Saturday night.

Officials said the fire was extinguished around 11:30 p.m. and a 51-year-old man at the residence said a cigarette butt may have caused the fire.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

• Town police were called to investigate a suspicious incident along Clearview Avenue in Southold early last Wednesday.

A man called police around 1 a.m. to report seeing an unknown man in his driveway who was asking about money before fleeing in a vehicle with a woman.

Police canvassed the area and stopped the pair on Elijah’s Lane in Mattituck. An investigation revealed that the woman was owed $50 by the man at whose house they were.

The man told police he was upset at how he was approached but ultimately paid them back. No further action was taken.

• A Greenport man called police last Wednesday morning to report finding a sailboat washed up on the beach in Pipes Cove behind his house.

Police are investigating and attempting to locate an owner, since the vessel was registered to an 81-year-old Maryland man who is deceased.

• Police were called to the cemetery at Our Lady of Ostrabrama in Cut­ch­ogue after two women got into a dispute last Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, a 54-year-old woman called after a 71-year-old woman drove “recklessly” into the cemetery and yelled at her for having a dog with her.

Police advised the woman that dogs are not allowed in the cemetery and advised both people to leave the area.

• An unknown person stole two containers of scrap brass and copper that were outside of a shed along East Mill Road in Mattituck. The incident was reported to police Friday afternoon and no arrests have been made, police said.

• An 87-year-old Southold woman contacted police Friday to report that she was contacted by a man requesting $22,000 along with copies of her license and debit card.

The woman told police that she sent copies of the documents to the man and the following day, when she went to close her bank accounts, noticed one fraudulent $500 charge to her savings account.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police and members of the Cutchogue Fire Department were called after a vehicle fire broke out in an empty lot along Wagon Wheel Lane last Monday evening.

The mechanical fire was extinguished quickly and the owner told police that the van had not been driven for approximately three years.

• A 39-year-old Cutchogue man alerted police after he sent money via Zelle to secure a New York City apartment and discovered the rental listing was not valid Saturday afternoon.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.