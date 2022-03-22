Sports East plans set in motion, Southold man fatally struck by LIRR train near Hicksville
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sports East developers will formally file to build this month
Cops: Southold man fatally struck by LIRR train near Hicksville
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Fire damages front of Home Depot building
Flanders woman indicted for vehicular manslaughter following crash that caused daughter’s death
Teaming up to support children misplaced by war in Ukraine
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully designed with a wall of windows in Mattituck
Shelter Island’s Pridwin announces June reopening
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a low around 34.