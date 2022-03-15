Daily Update

Suffolk Theater to hold Ukraine benefit concert, Business owners reflect on two years of pandemic

By The Suffolk Times

The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is hosting a benefit concert for Ukraine on March 27 at 6 p.m. (Credit: Lee Meyer)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suffolk Theater to host ‘All For Ukraine’ benefit concert on March 27

How the pandemic changed these North Fork businesses for the better

Kimberly Ann Pawlowski

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former SWR math teacher expresses ‘deep regret’ for relationship with student as she’s sentenced to 10 years’ probation

$3.5M in federal grant money to provide clean water to Manorville residents

Police: Man charged with DWI after head-on crash that injures 5

NORTHFORKER

What makes a house a home? The answer has changed over the last decade

North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private East Marion retreat

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 38.

