Suffolk Theater to host ‘All For Ukraine’ benefit concert on March 27

The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is hosting a benefit concert for Ukraine on March 27 at 6 p.m. (Credit: Lee Meyer)

Gary Hygom, executive director of Suffolk Theater in Riverhead, was watching the news last Sunday about the war in Ukraine and decided he had to do something.

“I was watching the news and just said, okay, I just can’t sit here anymore and watch this,” Mr. Hygom said.

He immediately got to work and contacted musicians he knew and put together the ALL FOR UKRAINE benefit concert at the Suffolk Theater.

It will take place March 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and available online at suffolktheater.com or over the phone at 631-727-4343.

All of the proceeds will go directly to three organizations providing relief efforts for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, according to the press release.

The first organization is UNICEF, which is ensuring Ukraine’s children have access to potable water, nutrition, healthcare, education and protection.

Doctors without Borders is the second organization. They are providing medical care in Ukraine as well as in the neighboring countries where Ukranians have fled.

The third organization is United Ukrainian American Relief Committee. The proceeds will help in their effort to purchase medical supplies and equipment to send to their contacts and volunteer network in Ukraine, according to the press release.

Mr. Hygom said that when choosing which organizations to support, he went on the website for St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead and looked at the organizations they were giving to as well.

“I always love to have something that is really connected to where the problem is,” Mr. Hygom said.

There will be a raffle ticket auction at the event and the proceeds from that will be divided equally to all three organizations, according to Mr.Hygom.

When purchasing the tickets, patrons will have the opportunity to choose which organization the cost of their ticket will support, according to the press release.

The lineup for the night includes GE Smith and Taylor Barton-Smith; Corky Laing; The Hoodoo Loungers; Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks; The Kerry Kearney Band; Cass House; Amber Ferrari and Bryan Gallo.

All staff that will be working at this event are donating their time according to Mr. Hygom.

“Everyone, our staff, security, cleaning company, bands, technicians, everyone is working for free,” Mr. Hygom said. “I want everyone to understand that this is not going to be a profitable venture, we are all in to raise as much as we can.”

The goal is to raise around $30,000, according to Mr.Hygom.

He hopes the event will bring the entire community together to help those in need.