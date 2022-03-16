Town Board discusses community housing fund referendum, Two years have passed since COVID-19 arrived
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Southold Town Board starts discussion about community housing fund referendum
Two years after first COVID-19 fatality in New York, shifting to a new stage as cases decline
Tradewinds Brewing Co. making special beer to aid Ukraine relief efforts
Most Popular: Turkuaz Grill, Riverhead
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 38.