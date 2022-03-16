Daily Update

Town Board discusses community housing fund referendum, Two years have passed since COVID-19 arrived

By The Suffolk Times

PBMC and Northwell Health conducted drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Mercy campus earlier this year. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board starts discussion about community housing fund referendum

Two years after first COVID-19 fatality in New York, shifting to a new stage as cases decline

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

First forum scheduled as Riverhead Town seeks public input for spending $10M grant

Wrestling: Squires pins down state folkstyle championship

NORTHFORKER

Tradewinds Brewing Co. making special beer to aid Ukraine relief efforts

Most Popular: Turkuaz Grill, Riverhead

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low tonight will be around 38.

