William J. “Danny” Kennedy of Mattituck died March 7, 2022. He was 61.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, March 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Interment, with U.S. Marine Corps honors, will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.