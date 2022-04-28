Agnes M. ‘Sis’ Stark

Agnes “Sis” Stark of Calverton passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead on April 27, 2022, at the age of 88.

She was born in Astoria, Queens, the daughter of Catherine and Dr. James DeRose. She graduated from St. Angela Hall Academy in Brooklyn and then received an undergraduate degree from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y. Agnes put her business degree to work on the “Today Show” in New York City after graduation.

She spent her summers in Laurel and there met Bruce Stark, her future husband. Shortly after marrying Bruce, she became a Marine Corps wife and moved to Quantico, Va., where Bruce was stationed as an officer.

They moved back to Long Island after their hitch and together started Stark Mobile Homes on Riverleigh Avenue. Sensing a good business opportunity shortly thereafter, they founded Glenwood Village with Doug and Diane Stark. Sis left the business to raise her two children, Brian and Sharon.

In the ’70s Agnes was a member of the Riverhead school board. She also co-founded, with her friend Mary Lundberg, the Riverhead Community Awareness Program. In the ’80s she went back to school and earned a master’s degree in social work. For a number of years she was employed by North Fork Family Service League, where she counseled many people.

Agnes had many diverse interests. She enjoyed playing bridge, working out and managing property. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck and said her faith was the most important part of her life. She loved the New York Giants football team, the Mets and the Providence College Friars. Most who know her knew she loved a good political discussion.

She loved Earl, her son-in-law, and Mary, her daughter-in-law, like her own kids. She also loved her two grandchildren, Kendall and Devin, and was always in the know as to their progress.

In addition, she is survived by her brother James (Toni) of Fort Meyers, Fla., her brother Joe (Rosemary) of Longwood, Fla., and her brother Robert of Laurel.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

In lieu of flowers Agnes asked all those who can to contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Riverhead CAP and Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation.

