Anne Valkovic
Longtime Southold resident Anne Valkovic died April 17, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living facility in East Brunswick, N.J. She was 94.
The family will receive visitors Friday, April 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m., officiated by Father John Barrett.
Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.