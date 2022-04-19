Longtime Southold resident Anne Valkovic died April 17, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living facility in East Brunswick, N.J. She was 94.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m., officiated by Father John Barrett.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.