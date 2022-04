Benjamin R. Skubliskas, age 94, of Mattituck, N.Y., passed peacefully on April 25, 2022.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joan; loving father of Alan (Sharon) Skubliskas, Diana Curran, the late Paul (Kim) Skubliskas and the late Mark Stephen Skubliskas; and the adored Grandpa of Matthew, Timothy, Rebecca, Joshua and Lucas.