Blotter: 65-year-old man arrested for DWI after motorcycle crash

Southold Town police arrested a 65-year-old Southold man for driving while intoxicated following a motorcycle accident on April 15.

According to police, Frederick Callis was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson on Route 25 near Oaklawn Avenue in Southold when he was involved in a single motor vehicle accident and found to be under the influence.

Police did not release specific details about the nature of the crash, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m.

Mr. Callis was placed under arrest for DWI, police said.

• An 18-year-old Southold man was issued an appearance ticket after an officer smelled the odor of burning marijuana inside the vehicle during a traffic stop along Route 25 in Greenport last Thursday evening. The vehicle was parked and the driver and two passengers were picked up by his mother.

• Police were alerted to a potential scam by a Capital One bank employee on April 14.

The employee reported that an 86-year-old Cut­ch­ogue woman came to the bank to get account balances claiming that IRS agents came to her residence inquiring about her accounts at various financial institutions.

Police spoke to the woman and asked her daughter to check in on her mother’s finances to make sure all was in order.

• A 77-year-old Southold man called police last Tuesday night after he heard a loud bang on his front door and saw two people running from his property just after 9 p.m.

The man, a Wells Avenue resident, told a police officer his wife recently passed away and he is nervous living alone.

Police were unable to locate the subjects.

• Police were called to Henrys Lane in Peconic after a 45-year-old woman reported hearing three gunshots and screaming from a man and woman while walking her dog around 8:33 p.m. last Wednesday night.

Four officers responded to the area and canvassed the area with negative results, reports said. Officials also noted in a report that dispatch did not receive any other calls of that nature.

• A 40-year-old Mattituck man called police after finding a 47-year-old Southold man passed out in his bushes along Old Main Road in Laurel last Wednesday night.

Police arrived and helped the man, who was “intoxicated but coherent” get to the Southold 7-Eleven.

• Detectives are investigating multiple instances of recent graffiti at the skate park on Moores Lane in Greenport. Officials believe the graffiti was made last Wednesday between noon and 4 p.m., but no suspects have been identified.

• A 49-year-old Oakdale man was issued a summons for hunting on posted property last Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was hunting on a property along Route 48 in Cut­ch­ogue with a nuisance permit when he crossed over a property line in an attempt to push deer out of the brush shortly before 7 a.m.

He was notified that he is not allowed back on that property and was issued an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Southold police notified the Suffolk County parks department of debris left along trails at the Sound View Dunes park in Southold last Thursday morning.

A resident called police after finding a gas can, broken chair and empty alcoholic beverage containers along the trails at the preserve. A ‘no trespassing’ sign was also broken off a sign post, police said.

• A 58-year-old Broken Arrow, Okla. woman reported to police headquarters Friday to surrender two guns and a knife she found while clearing her late uncle’s property in Mattituck. Police tagged the weapons and placed them in the property room to be destroyed, reports said.

• A Mattituck man contacted police last Thursday afternoon after he discovered outdoor furniture missing from his backyard. Police are investigating the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.