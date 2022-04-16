Blotter: Driver charged with DWI after striking parked vehicle

A Mattituck man who allegedly struck a parked vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated earlier this month, according to Southold Town police.

Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle idling in front of a Mattituck residence on Sigsbee Road for an extended time April 4. Officers identified Jose Chavarria as the driver and it was determined his vehicle had struck a parked vehicle, according to a police

Mr. Chavarria failed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested at about 11:51 p.m. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with BAC of .08% and refusal to take a breath test. He also faces violations for an open container of alcohol in a car.

• The owner of an Orient business told police last Tuesday that her Dime checking account was hacked and money withdrawn from it and sent to Las Vegas, Nev. The owner was provided with identity theft paperwork to prevent further fraud, and was advised to monitor business and personal bank accounts, check the credit score and change all passwords.

• The secretary at a Mattituck landscaping company told police last Wednesday that electronic equipment was found to be missing from the office building. Police found no forced entry into the office or the building. Detectives have been notified.

• Last Wednesday, the owner of a New Suffolk home asked for additional patrols in her area after a woman speaking with a “Russian accent” rang her doorbell two times and left. The owner said a few weeks prior a different woman “actually entered the residence without knocking.” She told police she did not believe the incidents were criminal in nature.

• A Mattituck homeowner was issued a summons last Thursday after police responded to a report of trees being cut in the wetlands without a permit.

• A Cutchogue homeowner was issued a summons Friday after police responded to a report of a deck being built on the beach by the residence. Upon investigation, police saw that in addition to the deck being built trees had been removed and a shed added to the property. A check of records showed no permits approved by the Southold Town Trustees. Summons were issued for four separate violations.

• Police responded Friday to a report of underwater cages on private bay bottom land off Sage Boulevard in Greenport. An investigation determined that a homeowners association holds deeded bottom rights and the cages are not permitted on the property. An investigation is continuing.

• Reports of gunshots brought police to a farm in Peconic Saturday. Upon arrival it was learned that people were legally hunting pheasants on the property. No further action was taken.

• Police investigated the theft of a red Envy scooter from the front porch of a Greenport residence Saturday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.