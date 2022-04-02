Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI after crashing into tree

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 24-year-old Mattituck man for driving while intoxicated after a crash along Route 48 last Wednesday night.

According to police, William Mijangos-Ramires was driving westbound on Route 48 in Greenport when he attempted to pass another vehicle. Reports said the hood of the vehicle then flew up, blocking his view and causing him to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

Police determined that Mr. Mijangos-Ramires was intoxicated and arrested him for DWI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle shortly after 11 p.m., officials said.

• Police were called to Front Street in Greenport after a 37-year-old man was assaulted outside of a bar Friday.

According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown man dressed in black clothing with a long black beard and asked to come outside and talk. The man then struck his forehead twice, causing him to fall to the ground before the man’s friends came over to break it up and the suspect fled on First Street.

Greenport Fire Department EMTs responded to the scene to treat a laceration to the man’s forehead and the man has not yet filed any charges against the suspect, a 26-year-old Greenport man.

• A Mattituck man called police after finding a 5-year-old child alone outside of a Greenport convenience store Saturday around 8 p.m.

Police responded and interviewed a 30-year-old man asleep at the juvenile’s residence who reportedly suffered a medical emergency and also the child’s parent, a 41-year-old East Marion woman, who was at work.

According to a report, Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the incident.

• Trespassing charges were filed against a 19-year-old Mattituck teen after he was allegedly found sleeping in a 76-year-old Southold man’s car in his driveway Saturday morning.

Police said the teen refused to exit the vehicle several times and the victim filed citizens arrest and notice of trespass forms against him. The teen was charged with trespassing, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Police were called to Mattituck High School Friday after receiving a report of a counterfeit bill being used at the school’s gift store.

Police spoke with two students, ages 13 and 16, as well as their guardians and documented the incident, which is still under investigation.

• A 69-year-old woman went to police last Tuesday evening after receiving a $5 bill as change at a local hardware store with a phone number written on it five times with the words “Call me…I’m begging you to call.”

The woman told police she was concerned about the message and an officer contacted the person, an Oceanside man, who said his ex-girlfriend writes his number on dollar bills “all the time” and gets constant phone calls but declined police assistance.

• Police and the Greenport Fire Department were called to a home on Seventh Street last Wednesday after receiving a call about a dumpster on fire around 9:23 a.m.

Officials reported that the home is under renovation and the fire was a spontaneous combustion.

• A 20-year-old Lynnfield, Mass. woman called police last Thursday morning after she got in an argument with her friend on the way to the Cross Sound Ferry and was left at a Peconic gas station and did not feel comfortable there.

According to a report, the woman declined police intervention but requested a ride to the ferry dock to return home shortly before 9 a.m.

• Detectives are investigating a forged check incident reported by a 62-year-old Greenport man Sunday morning.

The man told police that someone took a check from his kitchen table, dated it and made it out for $3,750 before forging his signature.

Detectives and the man’s bank were notified and are investigating the incident.

• A 20-year-old Greenport woman called police Saturday after a stack of clothes valued at $150 was stolen from her at the Greenport laundromat.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A 66-year-old Southold woman reported being the victim of identity theft Friday.

The woman reportedly received an email about a new account that was opened earlier this month, immediately frozen and subsequently closed using her misspelled name and Social Security Number.

The woman did not report any financial loss and the incident was forwarded to detectives.

• Police responded to a home on Main Street in Greenport after receiving a report of a man and woman yelling at each other around 10:47 p.m. last Thursday.

An officer spoke with a 25-year-old woman who said a birthday party was taking place and there were no fights, but said they would keep the noise down.

• A Cutchogue woman called police to report hearing “aggressive knocking” at her front door Saturday around 9:21 p.m.

An officer canvassed the area of New Suffolk Road but did not find anyone nearby.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.