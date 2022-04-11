Cannabis company to acquire Columbia Care in $2B deal, DEC looking into owl deaths in Southold
Here are the headlines for Monday, April 11, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cannabis company to acquire Columbia Care in $2B deal
DEC looking into deaths of three owls in Southold
15 photos from the Polar Penguin Plunge in support of Southold’s Camryn Koke
Girls Lacrosse: ‘Assist Queen’ Suglia gives teammates a helping stick
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Town to flush water mains beginning Easter Sunday
Following public hearing, Suffolk Theater expansion awaits site plan approval
Boys Lacrosse: SWR delivers statement win in revenge game against Bayport
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.