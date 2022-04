Carl H. Haasper of Greenport died April 11, 2022. He was 92.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services for Carl and his late wife Jorga, who died on Nov. 22, 2021, will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.