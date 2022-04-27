Daily Update

Cutchogue Woods to have public hearing, Remembering Bill Lynch

By The Suffolk Times

Rona Smith at the Cutchogue Woods property in March (Credit: David Benthal)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cut­ch­ogue Woods zone change will go to public hearing as town seeks input from community

Column: Mattituck’s ‘rumpled genius’ made his mark; will be remembered with scholarship

Baseball: Momentum flips in an instant as Center Moriches rallies late to defeat Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Man arrested for stealing pocketbook out of woman’s car in parking lot

Committee urges Town Board to further pursue state’s ‘Climate Smart Communities’ program

Photos: Volunteers spread out across Riverhead Town for annual spring cleanup

Girls Lacrosse: Blue Waves have Malanga’s back

NORTHFORKER

Breitenbach Farms to reopen May 6 with new café on the way

Most Popular: Popsicle & Finn, Greenport

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds and a breeze today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.

