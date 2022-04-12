Daily Update: Nitrogen loading remains ongoing threat in Long Island waters, Polar Plunge raises nearly $19K for cystic fibrosis foundation

A summer bay scene in Southold. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stony Brook scientist: Nitrogen loading remains ongoing threat in Long Island waters

15 photos from the Polar Penguin Plunge in support of Southold’s Camryn Koke

NORTHFORKER

Tucked Out East: This Brooklyn couple is filling their North Fork home with family, food and love

WEATHER

There’s a chance for showers before noon today, with skies expected to clear in the afternoon with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.