Daily Update: Town, state plan joint program to address overpopulation of deer

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 29, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town, state plan joint program to address overpopulation of deer and ticks on North Fork

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Applicant behind 205 Osborn Avenue project seeks to opt into parking district

Cops: Armed robbery reported on West Main Street

Baseball: Riverhead’s playoff window is closing

Actor Ethan Hawke filming Netflix movie in Wading River

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in May

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 30

Podcast: Summer preview issue of northforker hitting newsstands

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.