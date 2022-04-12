DEC to temporarily close Southold boat ramp for construction

An aerial view of the site. Credit: NYS DEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday that it will be closing the Hashamomuck Marine Waterway Access Site’s boat ramp this week for construction.

The boat ramp is expected to remain closed through Friday, April 22.

“The construction work will regrade the boat ramp area making it easier for boats on trailers to launch from the site,” the DEC said in a statement.

The rest of the site will remain open as work is being done on the boat ramp.

Hashamomuck is the only DEC launch site on the North Fork, but other Long Island boat launch locations are listed on the DEC website.