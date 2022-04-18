Diane Lillian Maseroni of Jamesport died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 79 years old.

Diane was born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Flora (née Smallman) and Frederick Gabrielsen. She was one of two children. After high school, she would go on to obtain her bachelor’s degree.

On Sept. 29, 1963, in Queens, N.Y., she married the love of her life, William R. Maseroni, and together they had three children. Eventually they would make their home in Jamesport.

She worked as a social worker for Seafield in Middle Island, N.Y. She was a member of Centerpont Church in Massapequa, N.Y.

Diane is survived by her husband, William; children, William S. Maseroni of Riverhead, Keith A. Maseroni of Pittsford, Vt. and Peter J. Maseroni of Massapequa; grandchildren, Nicole Maseroni, Peter J. Maseroni, Micheal Maseroni, Sarah Maseroni McKeighan, Michelle Maseroni, Adam Maseroni and Ashley Maseroni; great-grandchildren Henrey and Carly; and her sister, Katherine Gabrielsen of Westhampton, N.Y.

The family received friends April 13 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care or The Alzheimer’s Association.

