Farmers ramp up protection for flocks after bird flu cases confirmed, Retired professor reflects on time in Ukraine

A flock of chickens at Goodale Farms in Aquebogue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 22, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Farmers ramp up protection for flocks after cases of avian influenza confirmed in owls on North Fork

Retired professor reflects on time in Ukraine as war continues to ravage country

Police: Laurel man arrested for shooting juvenile who knocked on his door several times and ran away

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Firearms training facility proposed for vacant building on Elton Street

SCWA to receive $2.7M in state grant toward Manorville water project

Company pitches building 3-megawatt solar farm atop town landfill

Softball: With McKay’s pitching, one hit’s enough for Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Enjoy these cocktails and dishes to go from your favorite North Fork restaurants

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 23

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

Sunshine is in the forecast this weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s.