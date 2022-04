Francis Deegan of Mattituck died April 18, 2022. He was 83.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt.

The Rite of Committal will be private.