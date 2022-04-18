Greenport School District adopts $21.6M budget, Cutchogue Woods may be ‘dead in the water’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport School District adopts $21.6M spending plan that raises tax levy 3.11%
Cutchogue Woods housing project may be ‘dead in the water’ after Planning Board decision
Riverhead’s Plant Connection among first to receive license to grow adult recreational cannabis in New York State
Fire forces evacuation of Señor Taco in Southold
New book on rum running in Suffolk County to hit shelves in June
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board may seek public input on banning parking along Sound Avenue
Riverhead BOE promotes assistant principal to new executive director role as assistant superintendent formally resigns
Scout camp bus driver, arrested for DWI last year, pleads guilty
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Flower Farm announces relocation to Southold
Dog-friendly North Fork recommendations with The North Bork
These home organizers can help you conquer the chaos
Farm Stand to Plate: The Springiest North Fork Salad
One Minute on the North Fork: A spring sunset at Breakwater Beach
Meet the husband and wife team behind Stars Café on Shelter Island
WEATHER
Expect increasingly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. Expect rain tonight, mainly after 10 p.m.