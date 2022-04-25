Hope Ellen Tuthill

Greenport born and raised, Hope Ellen Tuthill passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital after a long bout with vascular disease. She was 79.

Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Percy Joseph Tuthill of Greenport, Hope was born on Oct. 16, 1942, at Eastern Long Island Hospital and was the fourth of nine children. Hope attended grade school in Greenport and graduated from high school at The Sacred Heart of Mary Academy in Sag Harbor in 1960. Hope went on to Mount Saint Mary’s College in Newburg, N.Y., and graduated with a double major in education and psychology.

In her earlier career, Hope was a teacher at St. Agnes School in Greenport. She also taught special education regionally and lectured at the Ross School in East Hampton and North Shore Montessori in Stony Brook. To this day, her students have fond memories of her.

In the late 1970s, Hope Tuthill redirected her career to helping others with mental health and addiction challenges. Initially, she worked with Dr. Earl Loomis in private practice under the tutelage of renowned Swiss psychologist Jean William Fritz Piaget. Hope also received accreditations from Ethical Hypnosis Training Center in New Jersey, the New York State division of Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse and Adelphi University in New York.

Hope Tuthill was the co-founder and director of Quannacut Inpatient Services at Eastern Long Island Hospital. She later established a private practice providing mental health, wellness conditioning, life coaching, marriage therapy and relationship counseling services. Pro bono services were offered door to door for those who didn’t have money or health insurance.

In her retirement years, Hope continued with her horticulture, farmhouse cooking and food preserve hobbies. Hope Tuthill always believed in giving back. Throughout her life, she was a die-hard supporter of many notable charities and organizations. Hope took great pride in her work and found comfort in helping others.

Hope Ellen Tuthill was predeceased by her father in 1989, her mother in 2021 and her brother Ben in 1969. She is survived by her son and caregiver, John Joseph Tuthill, along with her siblings, Joseph, Mary Brown, Elizabeth Merrill, Mike, Dan, Jean (Louis Torelli) and Rose.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. All are welcome.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.