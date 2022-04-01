Kathleen T. D’Angelo

Kathleen T. D’Angelo of Southold died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was 77 years old.

Kathleen was born on June 25, 1944, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Clara (Philipps) and Robert E. Reilly. She was one of four children. She graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School.

In 1962 she married the love of her life, John A. D’Angelo, and together they had two children. They would go on to make their home in Queens, N.Y., and eventually moved to Southold 20 years ago.

She was a stay-at-home mom and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a member of the Catholic Outreach Program.

Predeceased by her parents and siblings Robert Reilly, Patricia Harrington and Michael Reilly, Kathleen is survived by her husband, John; children Susan Howard (Sheldon) of Queens and Nancy Stein (Richard) of Centerport, N.Y.; grandchildren Kathleen Enderica, Elizabeth Howard, Chris Berger, Andrew Stein and Sarah Stein; and great-grandchildren Nicholas Enderica and Shane Enderica.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Graveside services will follow at Most Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery in East Hampton.

This is a paid notice.