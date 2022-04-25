North Fork Audubon celebrates 50 years, Greenport Village discusses historic landmarks

Four board members of the North Fork chapter of the Audubon Society at the group’s Greenport headquarters. From left, Theresa Dilworth, Peggy Lauber, Robin Simmen and Debbie O’Kane. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 22, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Audubon Society celebrates 50 years of protecting vital habitats

Greenport Village Board favors making cemetery a historic landmark over Front Street

Column: Navigating a ‘post-pandemic’ life with a toddler

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead librarian launches nonprofit book club to inspire a love of reading in children

Highway superintendent seeks independent arbiter to settle dispute on loose leaf pickup

Spreading hope and kindness through rocks in Riverhead Town

Cops: Woman arrested for burglary after breaking into Wading River garage

NORTHFORKER

Get creative at a pottery workshop by Plants and Clay

Dances in the Park to kick off on Fourth of July in Greenport this year

L.I. Restaurant Week kicks off at these seven North Fork restaurants

Hidden North Fork: Get 360-degree views of Greenport at the camera obscura

Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival returns with a walking tour and 5K run

What’s for sale on the North Fork on two or more acres of land

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.