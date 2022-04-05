Peconic Bay Boulevard residents call for action on speeding, Plum Island habitat study released
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Bay Boulevard residents call on town for speedster solutions
Report: Study of Plum Island’s pristine waters reveal rare Long Island habitat
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Should Riverhead approve affordable housing tax? Town Board has first say
NORTHFORKER
8 Hands Farm returns with farm-to-plate sandwiches sourced entirely on-site
North Fork Dream Home: Village Lane Charmer with historic details
WEATHER
Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are possible this evening and the low tonight will be around 46.