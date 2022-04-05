Peconic Bay Boulevard residents call for action on speeding, Plum Island habitat study released

A radar sign recently installed on Peconic Bay Boulevard was quickly destroyed in a hit-and-run crash. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Bay Boulevard residents call on town for speedster solutions

Report: Study of Plum Island’s pristine waters reveal rare Long Island habitat

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Should Riverhead approve affordable housing tax? Town Board has first say

NORTHFORKER

8 Hands Farm returns with farm-to-plate sandwiches sourced entirely on-site

North Fork Dream Home: Village Lane Charmer with historic details

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are possible this evening and the low tonight will be around 46.