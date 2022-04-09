Police Blotter: Reported break-in turns out to be April Fool’s prank

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town Police responded to a home on Windy Point Lane in Southold after a 26-year-old man reported a possible break-in Friday night.

Upon further investigation, police found three people between the ages of 23 and 26 hiding in the home as part of an April Fool’s joke. No further action was needed, officials said.

• A Peconic man’s windshield was damaged while driving along Route 48 in Cut­ch­ogue after a turkey flew into his vehicle Saturday morning.

The man did not report any injuries.

• Police were called to Dime Bank in Mattituck last Tuesday to a report of a stolen donation drop box in the parking lot.

According to an incident report, an Angels of Long Island clothing drop box that had been chained to a light post and secured to the ground was stolen shortly after midnight.

The report noted that this has been an ongoing issue and an investigation is pending.

• A 62-year-old Southold man called police on his ex-wife, who lives next door to him, after she placed garbage inside his garbage bin Sunday afternoon.

The woman told police she thought she was allowed to use the garbage bin and was advised by an officer to not return to his property.

• Police were called to Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck last Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of two intoxicated men causing a disturbance in the area.

Officials said the men were waiting for the food pantry to open and were served their meals outside, since the organization has a zero-tolerance policy for people who are intoxicated.

The men were then transported to the Riverhead train station by police around 4:19 p.m., reports said.

• Police were contacted by a 51-year-old Cut­ch­ogue woman Saturday morning after she discovered that someone shot paint balls at her garage door on Cedars Road overnight.

• A 41-year-old Orient man called police after his 21-year-old daughter was approached by a man offering her a ride home while she was walking home Saturday afternoon.

The woman declined and her father confronted the man, who said it was cold outside and he was simply offering her a ride home before driving off, reports said.

• Extra patrols of Sutton Place in Greenport were requested after a 23-year-old woman reported that someone keyed her vehicle overnight last Thursday.

Police noted that the damaged looked intentional, with several lines cut into the vehicle with two letters inscribed. The damage was estimated at $250 and no arrests were made.

• A Peconic greenhouse alerted police to several incidents of check fraud last week. The 68-year-old owner said the bank caught three incidents before the checks cleared, but two fraudulent checks totaling over $18,000 went through. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• An officer helped a 62-year-old Ridge man extinguish a vehicle fire after noticing flames on the rear brake drum along Route 48 in Cut­ch­ogue last Monday afternoon.

• Police are investigating after receiving a report that a home health care aide may be stealing loose change from a client in Southold last Tuesday. No arrests have been made in the incident, officials said.

• Police responded to Bray Avenue in Laurel last Thursday night after a woman called to report hearing “strange” noises outside. An officer determined that high winds and strong rains were likely causing the noise.

• A 38-year-old Greenport man called police last Thursday night after his iPhone 12 went missing from his home. According to a report, the only people in the home were furniture delivery men, who police were following up with.

• Police received an anonymous report of a group of girls walking in the roadway and hitchhiking on Nassau Point Road in Cut­ch­ogue Sunday night.

Police responded to the area and did not find any groups in the roadway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.