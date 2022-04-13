Public criticizes Enclaves as site plan review begins, DEC to temporarily close Southold boat ramp
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Public criticizes Enclaves hotel and restaurant as site plan review begins
DEC to temporarily close Southold boat ramp for construction
Southold students earn top honors at Youth Business Summit in NYC
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Recommendation for Sound Avenue: Prohibit on-street parking
Town Board, CAT formally sign agreement to advance sale of EPCAL land
NORTHFORKER
Most Popular: Stirling Sake, Greenport
The Map: Now’s the time to join a CSA
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.