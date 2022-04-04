Richard DiBlasi

Greenport resident Richard DiBlasi died April 1, 2022. He was 88.

He was born May 3, 1933, in Flushing, to Joseph and Josephine (Arico) DiBlasi.

He graduated from Flushing High School and later earned a bachelor of science degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

Mr. DiBlasi married his wife, Judith, on April 14, 1956, at Holy Ghost R.C. Church in Bethlehem, Pa.

He served in the Navy for eight years, attaining the rank of lieutenant, and was president of DiBlasi Motors in Corona, N.Y. for 38 years. He earned various naval citations and was a Ford Motor Co. Dealer Award winner.

A member of the Lions Club, Elks Club, New York State Auto Dealers Association and an officer of the Gardiners Bay Homeowners Association, he enjoyed gardening, traveling and boating.

Mr. DiBlasi is survived by his children, Lisa (David) Charlton of Huntington Station, Lynn DiBlasi of Arden, N.C., Lori DiBlasi of Roslyn Heights, and Robert DiBlasi of Stowe, Vt.; his brother, Anthony (Janet) DiBlasi of Peterborough, N.H.; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church.

