Richard Motschenbacher
Richard Motschenbacher, formerly of Southold, N.Y., died April 13, 2022, at his home in Hobe Sound, Fla. He was 69 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Motschenbacher; daughter Beth Motschenbacher of West Palm Beach, Fla.; son Paul Motschenbacher; daughter-in-law Denise (Kelly) Motschenbacher; and grandson Andrew Motschenbacher of Spring Hill, Fla.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
