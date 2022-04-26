Richard Motschenbacher, formerly of Southold, N.Y., died April 13, 2022, at his home in Hobe Sound, Fla. He was 69 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Motschenbacher; daughter Beth Motschenbacher of West Palm Beach, Fla.; son Paul Motschenbacher; daughter-in-law Denise (Kelly) Motschenbacher; and grandson Andrew Motschenbacher of Spring Hill, Fla.

A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

