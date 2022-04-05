Ronald Mark Norklun

March 24, 1961 – March 27, 2022

Ron Norklun passed away on March 27, 2022, in Deltona, Fla. Ron was born March 24, 1961, to Ross and Lillian Norklun. He grew up in Orient and attended local schools, graduating from Greenport High School in 1979.

Ron lived in Deltona, Fla., where he worked as a commercial plumbing foreman. He loved fishing, NASCAR, The Grateful Dead, and the New York Giants.

Ron was surrounded by family and fought till the end. While he was not ready to leave us, we take peace in knowing that he is now pain-free and no longer suffering.

No service is scheduled, as the family will take Ron back to Orient in the near future.

Ron was predeceased by his father, Alfred “Ross” Norklun. He is survived by his mother, Lillian Norklun, of Medora, Ind.; sisters Jeannette Norklun of Casselberry, Fla., Leslie (Chris) Mason of Roanoke, Va., brother Eric (Lori) Norklun of Medora, Ind., and his niece who was so special to him, Nichole Killenbec of Casselberry, Fla. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Feel free to make a donation in Ron’s honor to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

