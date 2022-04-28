Southold robotics team reaches quarterfinals at world championship, Gallery Cafe opens in Greenport

Team RICE 870 co-advisor Bob Gammon (second from left) with drive team members (from left) Tom Cardi, Sofia Gillan, Declan Crowley, Brian Schill, Matthew Schill and Ava Rose in the pit area with their robot at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (Credit: Christine Schade/courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 28, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold robotics team reaches quarterfinals of world championship tournament and finishes its year with 54-8 record

Real Estate Transfers: April 28, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Comprehensive plan update focuses on affordable housing in Riverhead Town

Riverside man who fatally stabbed girlfriend in 2020 sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

NORTHFORKER

Gallery Cafe now serving breakfast and lunch at Kon-Tiki space in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38.