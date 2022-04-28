Southold robotics team reaches quarterfinals at world championship, Gallery Cafe opens in Greenport
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 28, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold robotics team reaches quarterfinals of world championship tournament and finishes its year with 54-8 record
Real Estate Transfers: April 28, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Comprehensive plan update focuses on affordable housing in Riverhead Town
Riverside man who fatally stabbed girlfriend in 2020 sentenced to 20 years to life in prison
NORTHFORKER
Gallery Cafe now serving breakfast and lunch at Kon-Tiki space in Greenport
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38.