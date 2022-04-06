Stacey Soloviev addresses upcoming developments at packed event, Southold Robotics wins regional titles
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Stacey Soloviev addresses rumors, upcoming developments at packed Cutchogue library event
Southold Robotics set to take on the world as it wins two regional titles
Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers goalie stops shots any way she can
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Street painting festival set to return to Memorial Day weekend
Riverhead administrator hired in upstate school district
Photos: Riverhead Blue Masques present ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’
NORTHFORKER
Most Popular: Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant, East Marion
Disset Chocolate’s Easter Egg hunt is back
WEATHER
Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.