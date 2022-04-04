Orient resident Thomas Walter Eccles, a former longtime resident of Glen Cove, died March 29, 2022. He was 82.

He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Glen Cove, to Thomas William and Regina (Sadowski) Eccles.

A graduate of Glen Cove High School and the Academy of Advanced Traffic, he and his wife, Betty Lou, were married on June 27, 1964, in Sea Cliff, N.Y.

He served for four years in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of staff sergeant and earning a Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a traffic manager for Michelin Tire Corporation in Lake Success for 15 years and as a transportation analyst for Atlas Traffic Consultants in College Point, N.Y., for 20 years.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, gardening and construction.

Predeceased by his brother, Joseph, Mr. Eccles is survived by his wife; his children, Thomas Eccles of Huntington and Allison Skrezec of Orient; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.