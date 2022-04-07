Three-story hotel pitched for Greenport, Mattituck couple lends a hand in Ukraine

A sketch of the proposed three-story inn that would replace the building that housed Sweet Indulgences. (Courtesy rendering)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Three-story hotel pitched for heart of Greenport Village

Retired Mattituck pediatrician, nurse wife lend a hand in Ukraine

Planning board raises questions about traffic from pending development in Southold

Baseball: Fielding miscues cost Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Annual inspections, mandatory sprinkler systems among proposed changes in Riverhead rental laws following fatal fire

NORTHFORKER

Meet Justin Ranghell, the chef taking the helm at Montauk Distilling Co. in Riverhead

Spring Watch: More North Fork businesses to reopen for the season

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day today with a chance for showers and even thunderstorms later today. The high temperature is expected to be near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.