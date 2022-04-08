Town approves $1M in bonds, A look back at the anniversary of Robins Island preservation

An aerial view of Robins Island a decade ago, where things remain largely the same. (Suffolk Times file photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 8, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

25 years after preservation, Robins Island remains the ‘jewel of the Peconic’

Southold Town Board approves $1M in bonds for infrastructure and planning

Column: Making our way back to spring training

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Frustrated with traffic near gas station, residents ask town for solutions

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. An isolated shower is possible tonight and the low will be around 42.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and sunny skies are in the forecast on Sunday with a high near 52.