106th Rescue Wing completes medical air drop mission, PBMC receives $5M donation to fund ER expansion

Senior Airman Jocelyn Tapia-Puma, a 102nd Rescue Squadron aviation resource manager, looks toward the back of an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft on May 20. (Credit: 106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

When she was needed, Senior Airman Tapia-Puma came to the rescue for the 106th Rescue Wing

$5 million donation to help fund emergency department expansion at PBMC in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

The Summer Plan: 21 Events to Bookmark

North Fork Dream Home: Lakeside living with views of the Long Island Sound

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.