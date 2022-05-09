Mattituck resident Anna Bajlak died May 7, 2022, at her home. She was 98.

Born Jan. 1, 1924, in Ukraine, she was the daughter of Mykolay and Maria (Milan) Telatynski.

She was a homemaker. Her husband, Roman, predeceased her in 2011.

She belonged to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Riverhead. Her interests included writing and her Ukrainian heritage.

She is survived by family in Ukraine.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, followed by interment at St. Andrew Cemetery in Bound Brook, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church for Ukrainian aid.