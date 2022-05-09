Barbara Memola of Westhampton, formerly of Aquebogue, died May 4, 2022, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 83.

She was born May 25, 1938, in Aquebogue, to Leroy and Sophie (Fabrykewicz) Wells.

A 1956 graduate of Mattituck High School, she worked as a house cleaner on Eastern Long Island and was a volunteer for Weight Watchers.

Family said she enjoyed making homemade chocolate at Christmas and that she hosted exchange students from Germany.

Predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Ruthinowski in 1967 and Jack Memola in 2018, she is survived by her sons, Michael Wells of South Korea and John Ruthinowski of Virginia; her brother, Richard Wells of Greenport; and three grandchildren.

Interment will take place at a later date at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center’s palliative care program.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.