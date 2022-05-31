Billy DePetris Sr.

Billy DePetris Sr., 85, passed away May 4, 2022, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s dementia disease.

Billy was born William Betz DePetris on Dec. 3, 1936, to Enrico and Mae DePetris of Mattituck.

Billy was a star athlete in the 1950s at Bridgehampton High School, where he shared his love for baseball as a volunteer coach and mentor. He was also a proud Marine (“Semper Fi”) and a successful restaurant owner in Bridgehampton and Jupiter, Fla.

He was predeceased by his two loving brothers, Ricky and Wayne DePetris, and two infant children, Tina Marie DePetris and William DePetris II. He is survived by his daughter Donna Gale DePetris of Quogue, his son, Billy DePetris Jr., and daughter Sheila Marie DePetris, both of Riverhead; nephews Gregory, Scott, David, Robert, Timothy and Thomas; nieces Lisa and Carrie; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Bridgehampton.

Billy was cremated and his ashes will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery following the funeral Mass, with a burial service at 1:30 p.m.

